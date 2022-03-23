CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The suspect shot himself in the head while trying to flee the scene.By Bryant Reed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Versailles.

Police say that Allegheny County dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Rustic Road just after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Responding officers found a 37-year-old man dead at the scene.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

While officers were responding, the suspect, a 40-year-old man, was attempting to flee the scene just down the road.

When the suspect saw police, he shot himself in the head.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.