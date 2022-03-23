PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools board of directors just approved changes to the district’s health and safety plan which exempts a select group of students from having to wear masks in certain settings.

In a 7-2 vote, the board decided to allow students involved in the performing arts to remove their masks only while participating in theatrical or musical performances. Those who are not performing will need to keep their masks on.

Dance students will still have to wear masks unless their instructor deems the activity to be considered strenuous. In that case, the masks can come off but only if social distancing can be maintained.

Multiple board members spoke about the changes Wednesday night.

Some expressed concerns over carving out a select group of students to exempt from masking, saying that conversations need to be taking place to discuss how to move forward without masking.

Others argued that there should be no moving forward without them until the district can ensure a test-to-stay testing model, which is something school officials say they are working on.

Bottom line: board president Sala Udin expressed that he recognizes mask wearing can be uncomfortable for many but stressed that this is the safest option for students right now.

The board is expected to revisit this during their next legislative session, and a special legislative session on mask-wearing is not off the table.