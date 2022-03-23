By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The kitten found wandering alone just off of the East Busway has found her happy ending.

Port Authority crews touring the busway on Tuesday found her near the Wilkinsburg station. She came right up to them from the side of the road, meowing and purring loudly.

While on a tour of the East Busway we found a kitten near Wilkinsburg Station. pic.twitter.com/KD3iWCgwTI — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) March 22, 2022

She got a ride back to Port Authority headquarters downtown with the crew where she spent the day snacking and napping through meetings.

After the workday, a member of the communications team took her to have her checked for a microchip.

After eating a surprising amount of sardines and taking a one-hour nap, kitten sat in on a planning meeting. After work, a member of the Communications team will take her to a shelter to see if she’s chipped. pic.twitter.com/P2y2J2mygR — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) March 22, 2022

Turns out, she didn’t have a home, but she definitely does now.

The little “PAT cat” is now called Blue, after the Port Authority’s electric blue bus. They say she has been adopted into a loving family and had a great first night at home.

We’re happy to report that the kitten rescued from the East Busway yesterday, now named Blue, has been adopted into a loving family and had a great first night in her new forever home. pic.twitter.com/WqDUzZJRZt — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) March 23, 2022

Blue won’t be wondering around busways ever again.