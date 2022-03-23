By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A restaurant inside the North Fayette Walmart was hit with a consumer alert.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Woman Convicted In Death Of 12-Year-Old Boy
The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for Shah’s Halal Food on Summit Park Drive.
An inspection report from Tuesday lists several violations at the restaurant, like dried blood found on a kitchen sink being used to thaw frozen falafel. The health department also cited other issues like storing food incorrectly and inadequate handwashing facilities.READ MORE: Spirit Adding Nonstop Flights From Pittsburgh To Newark
A reinspection report from Wednesday shows the restaurant fixed some issues, like cleaning the food preparation sink and making the handwashing sink easily accessible.
Shah’s Halal Food has multiple locations across the east coast, including another one in Pittsburgh on Semple Street in Oakland.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For Several Counties
When the consumer alert is removed, the health department’s website will be updated.