By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Spirit is adding nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Newark this summer.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Woman Convicted In Death Of 12-Year-Old Boy
The Pittsburgh International Airport said the flight will offer a low-cost option for travelers going to the New York City area.READ MORE: Shah's Halal Food In North Fayette Walmart Hit With Consumer Alert
The nonstop flights will start on June 22. The 182-seat Airbus A320 will leave Pittsburgh at 5:40 p.m. and arrive at Newark at 7:02 before flying back to Pittsburgh, landing at 9:18 p.m.
“Spirit is a great partner who has continued to grow in Pittsburgh since launching service nearly five years ago,” said Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis in a news release. “Having a low-cost option to the New York City market is important for our region and I’d like to thank Spirit for recognizing the demand to the New York/New Jersey area both from business and leisure travelers.”MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For Several Counties
The airport said Spirit now carries more than 10% of its passengers.