By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officers rescued three dogs from a house in Knoxville Thursday.
Officers received several calls from neighbors saying they saw the dogs out on the roof of an abandoned home on Charles Street. Investigators said one of the upstairs windows was broken and that’s how the dogs were running in and out.

What officers found inside shocked them, and they said the dogs were in danger. They believe the dogs were alone for at least three weeks.
"The conditions inside were horrendous," said officer Christine Luffey.
Humane Animal Rescue is now caring for the dogs. They’ll be placed up for adoption once their owner officially surrenders them.