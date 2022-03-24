CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RANKIN BOROUGH (KDKA) – A man was shot in the leg around 7:30 a.m. in Rankin this morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Antisbury Street.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Allegheny County Police Detectives are asking anyone with information to give their tip line a call at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

