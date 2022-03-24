By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon says that even though it’s no longer interested in opening a distribution site in Churchill, the company isn’t abandoning plans for elsewhere in Allegheny County.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Amazon is still looking to build a facility similar in size to the original proposed site that would’ve been built at the old Westinghouse facility along the Parkway East.
Possible sites include North Versailles, Findlay, and Pittsburgh’s West End.