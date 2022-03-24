By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — A stabbing in Edgewood sent a woman to the hospital.
Allegheny County police say the woman was stabbed in the shoulder following an altercation near the Get-Go gas station on South Braddock Avenue.
This happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
On Thursday, police said 24-year-old Chazadee Miller and 27-year-old Shayron Colemon were responsible for the assault. They were arrested on Thursday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
Miller was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Colemon was charged with simple assault and criminal conspiracy.