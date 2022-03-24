By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

LIGONIER (KDKA) – Just like its counterpart, Kennywood, Idlewild and SoakZone has announced they will be open early this summer!

The park will open on Saturday, May 7, which will officially make it the longest season in the 145 years the park has been open.

“Season Passholders will want to set aside plenty of time to spend at Idlewild this season because we’re offering more days and more ways to play than ever before,” said new General Manager Tim Heger. “Guests will find more live entertainment and special events than ever before from the first days of May to fall fun at our beloved HALLOWBOO!”

Meanwhile, SoakZone will offer its first day on Saturday, May 21 with Memorial Day marking the beginning of the daily operating schedule, making it one month earlier than initially planned.

This year’s season will run until October 30.