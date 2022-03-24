PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jim Rogers‘ family had been waiting to hear if anything was going to be done to punish the officers involved in his tasing death.

On Wednesday they got their answer.

Action was taken against the officers involved in Rogers’ death but the family and their supporters say criminal charges should come next.

Out of eight Pittsburgh Police officers involved, Mayor Ed Gainey announced that five of them had been fired.

Three of those eight were reinstated in what Gainey said he hopes is the beginning of police reform in Pittsburgh.

“He deserved to live a long life, he didn’t deserve to lose his life at the hands of police officers,” Mayor Gainey said. “I hope today is an important step forward in showing we can begin to build the police-community relations that we want to have for our city.”

Since Rogers’ death, the officers had been on paid leave while the city conducted an internal investigation and all of the officers appeared before a disciplinary panel.

All eight of the officers will be able to appeal the discipline and all are expected to within the two weeks given.

Meanwhile, an attorney representing one of the officers says the firings are unwarranted.

“At the conclusion of that case, it will determine if the discipline will be upheld, modified, or even eliminated,” said Bob Swartzwelder, the Fraternal Order of Police President.

Rogers’ family will meet this morning to once again call for criminal charges against the officers involved.

