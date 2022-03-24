By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police arrested a man following a standoff in South Park Township.READ MORE: Woman Accused Of Smuggling Drug-Soaked Papers Into Prisons
READ MORE: Couple Sponsors Blood Drives In Honor Of Son They Lost 10 Years Ago
Police were called to a home on Hilldale Drive on Thursday for a domestic incident. They said the man refused to come outside the house, then police threw a flashbang into the house and he surrendered.
Police said a woman, who went to a neighbor’s house for assistance, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.MORE NEWS: Connellsville School District Considers Action Against Students And Parents Involved In Heated Bus Incident
Police said domestic violence charges will be filed.