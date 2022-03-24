By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the North Side.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Reverses Decision On CBD Edibles
Police said they were called to Hazlett Street in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood around 12 p.m. Thursday.
READ MORE: Grand Jury Hearing Continues To Consider Charges In Jim Rogers' Tasing Death
A man was found at the scene shot multiple times in his upper body, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said no suspect description was given.MORE NEWS: Tom Hanks Officiates Bellevue Wedding, Continues To Be Spotted Around Pittsburgh Area
The shooting is still under investigation.