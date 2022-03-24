CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Northview Heights, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the North Side.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Reverses Decision On CBD Edibles

Police said they were called to Hazlett Street in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood around 12 p.m. Thursday.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

READ MORE: Grand Jury Hearing Continues To Consider Charges In Jim Rogers' Tasing Death

A man was found at the scene shot multiple times in his upper body, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said no suspect description was given.

MORE NEWS: Tom Hanks Officiates Bellevue Wedding, Continues To Be Spotted Around Pittsburgh Area

The shooting is still under investigation.