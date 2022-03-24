By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – A game warden's perfectly placed shot freed a buck who had become caught in some netting near Philadelphia.
Game Warden Ryan Zawada didn't think that a tranquilizer would be safe so he came up with an alternative.
He grabbed his shotgun and fired a single round which broke the buck's antler and freed him.
From there, the buck ran off, unharmed, leaving its antler wrapped up in the netting.