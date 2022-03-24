By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh couple is facing charges related to the alleged harassment of Shadyside residents.

Last week, police asked the public for help identifying two people after a Shadyside homeowner reported his yard signs were defaced with political and anti-national messages.

KDKA talked to the homeowner, who said some of the harassment started in 2020 but has gotten worse since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more:

According to police paperwork, numerous eyewitnesses contacted police, identifying the two individuals as Lisa Haabestad and her husband Robert Pfaffmann.

Police say they spoke with Haabestad, informing her that she and Pfaffmann were the target of an ethnic intimidation investigation.

Haabestad told police she would like to speak to her husband and/or their attorney before saying anything else.

According to police paperwork, officers say that the two were given until Monday to contact police, and they had not.

Haabestad and Pfaffmann are both facing ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief, and criminal conspiracy charges.