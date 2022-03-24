By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Homewood South has been taken into custody.

Ronald Steave was taken into custody Thursday in McKeesport by law enforcement, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

An arrest warrant for the 29-year-old man was issued in January. He is facing three counts of criminal homicide and weapons violations related to the shooting on New Year’s Eve. He is also suspected of other shootings.

Steave is accused of the deaths of Nandi Fitzgerald and Tatiana Hill, both 28, and 12-year-old Denzel Nowlin Jr.

Pittsburgh police were initially called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 for reports of shots fired. Officers found a woman who had been shot in the head. The two other victims were found in a home.

Steave is no stranger to the police. They’ve been looking to speak with him since Nov. 22, when his 4-year-old son Ajani Lane shot and killed himself with a gun. According to an affidavit, police that day found two guns in Steave’s upstairs bedroom.

Steave was arrested on criminal homicide charges in 2015 in the murder of a 19-year-old young man in Homewood. Though those charges were later dropped for lack of evidence, police sources tell KDKA-TV that he is suspected in connection with at least three other fatal shootings.

According to the affidavit, Steave makes rap videos under the name of Shady Higgler and was known to his New Year’s Eve victims as Higg. In text messages recovered from her phone, Fitzgerald complains Steave doesn’t visit their son or pay his child support. She threatens to go to the police about homicides he has allegedly committed — the suspected motive for the murders.