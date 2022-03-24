PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seasonal workers are needed for Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle.

According to parent company Palace Entertainment, about 2,000 workers are needed for the three parks: about 1,000 at Kennywood, 700 at Idlewild and about 300 for Sandcastle.

The parks are looking to fill the positions quickly with opening day sooner than in past years. Some incentives being offered include pay raises, free tickets to the parks, and discounts on food and merchandise.

A spokesperson for the company said there is a history of internal growth with the parks.

“So many of our workers, so many of our team members started in a seasonal role like the one’s we’re talking about now,” Nick Paradise said. “If you’re interested in amusement parks or even just entertainment, attractions, hospitality, there’s no better foot in the door than to work in a seasonal position.”

Idlewild will have a job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park. You can arrange for a time or show up. Sandcastle and Kennywood will have job fairs soon.

You can apply online at any of their three websites.