PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is looking pleasant and warm as it looks like we will easily see the eleventh straight day with temperatures above the daily average.

Right Now: Just an isolated rain chance for the rest of today.

Alert: Model data is showing an insane amount of snow for the Laurels for Sunday morning. Looking at things now but there is a high probability that we will make Sunday morning a First Alert Day.

Aware: Weekend snow is going to be more than most people are expecting. It’s a lot of snow that is forecast to fall but temperatures, for the most part, will be hovering above 32 for most of the area.

I have today’s highs hitting the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures should fall to the mid to even low 40s in some places. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 50s with winds fairly strong; coming out of the southwest at 10-15mph. I can’t rule out an isolated shower for the day but overall rain chances today are low.

Moving ahead to what looks to be a wild weekend ahead, rain chances return on Friday afternoon with light rain possible for the rest of the day.

The rain chance turns to a snow chance before sunrise on Saturday with snow showers being possible for the rest of the weekend.

I am going to tell you right now that the snow I am expecting to fall over Saturday and Sunday is more snow than what you’re thinking will fall.

How much?

Well, model data is showing enough snow falling over the course of Saturday to Sunday morning for winter storm warnings to be issued for the Laurel Highlands. I think the Pittsburgh airport will see around two inches of snow falling over the course of Saturday and Sunday with just some light accumulations on grassy areas.

Ski resorts will be VERY happy with potential totals in spots of seven inches or more. I don’t know if they are past the ‘making snow’ stage yet of the year but Sunday should be a great late season board or ski for season pass holders. More bang for your buck!

Both Saturday and Sunday now are First Alert Weather Days due to big snow totals for elevated areas.

