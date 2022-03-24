By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department fined U.S. Steel $4.6 million for uncontrolled push violations.

Pushing is the process of unloading finished coke from the oven into a traveling hot car to be transported and cooled. The health department said an uncontrolled push happens when emissions that would normally go through a pushing emission control system don’t, releasing emissions into the air.

The $4,570,500 fine is for 831 violations from the beginning of January 2020 to mid-March of this year at the Clairton Coke plant, the health department said.

“We are committed to protecting residents’ health and holding sources of pollution accountable,” health director Dr. Debra Bogen said in a statement. “The Health Department expects 100% compliance, and this latest enforcement action further demonstrates our commitment to protecting air quality for all.”

The company has 30 days to appeal or pay the fine.

U.S. Steel issued a statement about the health department’s decision:

“We are reviewing the order from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD). The allegations in the order have never been brought to U. S. Steel’s attention, despite meeting with ACHD several times over the course of many years. Considering that the order is based on reports that U. S. Steel submitted to ACHD on a monthly basis during this extensive period, we would expect to have been informed that the Department was concerned, before waiting a significant amount of time and then taking unilateral action.

“We disagree with many of the assertions raised by ACHD in this order. This is yet another unfortunate example of ACHD choosing to proceed without collaboration, rejecting U. S. Steel’s repeated requests to work on resolving disputes in a more productive and less litigious manner. U. S. Steel remains committed to working with all stakeholders on improving air quality in the Mon Valley.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Steel was fined twice: $1.8 million for hydrogen sulfide emissions and $859,300 for violations.