GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The 2021 Westmoreland County coroner’s report is in, and it paints a bleak picture when it comes to the rise of overdose deaths.

If you battled to save people from the demons of addiction, 2021 was a tough year.

“A 37 percent increase in overdose deaths in Westmoreland County,” said Tim Phillips, the director of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force. “Tragic.”

Phillips reflected Thursday on the report, particularly the lives lost to addiction.

“The demand during the pandemic went up a lot,” he said.

The study shows corner investigations increased 174 percent, accidental drug overdoses went up 37 percent, and many of those deaths are blamed on bogus pharmaceuticals sold on the street and laced with fentanyl.

“One dose can kill you,” Phillips said. “It’s very frightening.”

Then there are also deaths of desperation, as Phillips calls them. Methamphetamine-related overdoses increased 48 percent last year, cocaine-related overdoses went up 74 percent, suicide increased 17 percent and prescription opioid-related overdoses went up 13 percent.

Meanwhile, heroin-related overdoses were down 12 percent.

But why the increase in all the others? Those who study addiction said COVID-19 played a role.

“Loss of job, loss of income since the pandemic put people in a state of depression, the availability of drugs increased,” Phillips said. “We lost a lot of support mechanisms people in recovery would normally attend.”

Experts hope now as the pandemic winds down, that will change.