By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Forbes Magazine has released its ranking of the most valuable Major League Baseball teams as the 2022 season approaches and the Pirates find themselves in the bottom third.
While it’s difficult to say that a franchise worth $1.32 billion doesn’t have a lot of value, when it comes to MLB franchises, Forbes Magazine ranked the Pirates as the 23rd most valuable franchise.
The magazine's rankings took into account things such as television contracts, the new collective bargaining agreement expanding the postseason, ads on uniforms, and other factors.
According to Forbes’ rankings, the Pirates value jumped by only 3% in the last year and has an operating income of $64 million.
Topping the list was the New York Yankees, and sitting in 30th is the Miami Marlins.
