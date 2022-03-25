Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Girl

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Girl! This beautiful senior girl came to Animal Friends after her previous owner could no longer care for her. But she hasn’t let that get her down because she is a very affectionate and sweet cat who only wants to cuddle in your lap.

Girl would prefer to be the only cat in her new home, but that’s only because she wants to keep all of your love for herself! Girl is one of “Yana’s Special Felines,” which means her requested adoption donation has been underwritten and she will be sent home with an individualized starter kit of supplies and other support based on her unique needs.

To learn more about Yana’s Special Felines Fund, visit ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org/Yana.

To find out more about how to adopt Girl, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Fauset

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Fauset was found Jan. 21, 2022, injured and dragging his back legs. Fortunately, nothing was broken and he is on the road to recovery in a loving foster home.

He loves to butt heads with you and has lots of love to give. He is very affectionate and is happy being with his human.

Loves his toys and is just an all-around happy cat.

Does well with other cats, but hisses and is a bully to the small dogs in his foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Fauset, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24