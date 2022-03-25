CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition violated federal labor law before the organization dissolved last year amid tensions with workers who formed a union, a judge has ruled.

National Labor Relations Board Administrative Law Judge Paul Bogas issued a decision this month finding that the Huntington, West Virginia-based nonprofit violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing two employees and discouraging protected union activity, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The decision earlier this month requires the organization to give back pay to two employees who were fired amid contentious collective bargaining negotiations between the nonprofit and the union.

Workers voted in July to certify the union. Their demands included a standardized pay scale, an equitable discipline policy, and the right to union representation at any meeting where matters affecting pay, hours, benefits, advancement, or layoffs were discussed. Union members said management agreed to begin collective bargaining negotiations on Oct. 27 but canceled when they could not reach an agreement with union members who wanted to meet virtually. The organization decided in November to dissolve.

Former officials with the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition did not respond to requests for comment.

Environmental groups have said they lost a vital partner and praised the nonprofit for its work to raise awareness about petrochemical development and help to educate residents affected by surface mining.

