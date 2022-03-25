By: KDKA-TV News Staff
State police shared surveillance video of the man tugging the half-mast flag from its pole outside the Sheetz past Eastgate towards Latrobe. The flag was lowered to honor two state troopers who were killed along with a pedestrian when they were hit by a woman allegedly driving impaired.
Police said the man didn’t go inside the convenience store or buy gas, he “just went and stole the flag.”
Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to get a pedestrian who was walking on I-95 in Philadelphia to safety when all three were allegedly struck and killed by Jayana Webb. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half staff to honor the troopers until sunset Friday, as well as on the days of their funerals.