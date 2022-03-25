By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A mother of three from Sharpsburg as well as a man from Cranberry, who are both charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection, waived their cases to trial on Thursday.
The FBI said that Melanie Archer and Jordan Bonenberger were both at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Photos from the FBI affidavit showed the two together in the rotunda, the west corridor of the Capitol, and on the Capitol steps, next to police in riot gear.
Bonenberger is facing charges of illegally entering the Capitol and engaging in disorderly and disruptive behavior, charges that could bring five years in prison.
Meanwhile, Archer is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, among other related charges.