By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 35-year-old man.
Police say Brendan Crowley was last seen in Oakland on March 22. He is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and a long beard.
Police say to call 412-323-7141 with any information.