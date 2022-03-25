By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Homewood South has been taken into custody.

Ronald Steave was taken into custody Thursday in McKeesport by law enforcement, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Sources told KDKA-TV thought Steave may have been out of state.

An arrest warrant for the 29-year-old man was issued in January. He is facing three counts of criminal homicide and weapons violations related to the shooting on New Year’s Eve. He is also suspected of other shootings.

Steave is accused of the deaths of Nandi Fitzgerald and Tatiana Hill, both 28, and 12-year-old Denzel Nowlin Jr.

Pittsburgh police were initially called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 for reports of shots fired. Officers found a woman who had been shot in the head. The two other victims were found in a home.

The triple homicide sent waves of heartbreak through the neighborhood. A few days after the shooting, families, friends, and the community honored their lives and voiced outrage over the senseless violence.

Nowlin was a long-time participant in Homewood Community Sports. Loved ones said he was so loved by his family and coaches.

Steave is no stranger to the police. They’ve been looking to speak with him since Nov. 22, when his 4-year-old son Ajani Lane shot and killed himself with a gun. According to an affidavit, police that day found two guns in Steave’s upstairs bedroom.

Steave was arrested on criminal homicide charges in 2015 in the murder of a 19-year-old young man in Homewood. Though those charges were later dropped for lack of evidence, police sources tell KDKA-TV that he is suspected in connection with at least three other fatal shootings.

In text messages recovered from her phone, Fitzgerald complained Steave doesn’t visit their son or pay his child support. She also threatened to go to the police about homicides he has allegedly committed — the suspected motive for the murders.

Steave was taken into custody Thursday by the ATF, U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, Pittsburgh police and McKeesport police.