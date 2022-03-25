By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A convicted sex offender will spend up to three years in prison for contacting a 14-year-old girl from Butler County over social media.
According to the Butler Eagle, Thomas Johnson pleaded guilty to Megan’s Law violations. In 2015, a jury convicted the Delaware County man of sexually abusing a child and possessing child pornography.
Investigators say he recently began messaging the girl from Butler. He pretended to be a 17-year-old, police said. The girl’s parents got suspicious and called the police.