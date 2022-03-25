CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The acting principal of Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-8 is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, sources tell KDKA-TV.

Sources say Anthony Pipken is accused of pushing a student inside the school.

Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement Friday, saying:

“The District is reviewing the allegations and will have no further comment as it is a personnel matter.”

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.