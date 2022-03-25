CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a hat trick for the bald eagles in the Hays nest!

Just after midnight, the third egg hatched in the nest, making it the 17th eaglet since 2013 for the bald eagle pair nesting in the city’s Hays neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Pixcam/Audubon Society

Two other eggs have hatched this year, the first in February and the second earlier this week.

You can watch the Hays’ eagles on the live eagle cam, just click here to watch.