PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Woodland Hills School District officials are voicing their disappointment in Amazon’s decision to reverse its plan to build a distribution center in Churchill.

Ever since Amazon’s decision came out last Friday, feelings of disappointment have been swirling around the district. Officials and many parents said they were looking forward to the distribution center improving their schools.

“It was ridiculous that people around here didn’t want to have that around in the area. It would bring money to the school, the borough,” said Russell Sampson, a parent with two kids in the district.

“I also am very disappointed that those opportunities won’t be in this community. I think they are going to go other places around here and that going to be a detriment to our students, the things we could have provided them here,” said Sue Delanko, a parent who has a son at the high school.

The Woodland Hills School District administration and board of school directors released a statement on Friday that said, in part:

“The Woodland Hills School District is disappointed in Amazon’s decision to stop its pursuit of the proposed distribution center at the former Westinghouse site in Churchill. While we understand the traffic, safety, and other concerns some residents had regarding Amazon’s plan, the Woodland Hills School District was in support of the project for several reasons. The distribution center was projected to bring in millions of dollars per year in tax revenue to the district, revenue that would have helped ease the tax burden on our residents. The district was also looking forward to the numerous career development opportunities that would have been available to our students, including job opportunities following graduation, as well as the potential development of academic partnerships with Amazon.”

Many parents told KDKA that they were excited about how the extra tax revenue would’ve improved the schools.

Sampson said he wanted to see funds go toward helping students impacted by gun violence in the area. He lost his daughter, Jasmine Guest, to gun violence last year.

“Most of all is doing something about the gun violence and stuff that’s going in the borough. My wife does work for gun violence because our oldest daughter was shot and killed on 376 East. So, that would be a big thing to have done in the schools because there is no counseling in the schools. These kids are here, they are heartbroken, and they have nowhere to turn,” Sampson said.

Delanko wanted new programs to help all students succeed.

“There could have been some more programs for underprivileged children in some of our communities, more resources to help those students achieve,” Delanko said.

While opponents of the project who were concerned about traffic, pollution and land use are relieved Amazon is not going through with it, many Woodland Hills parents are left wondering about what could have been.

“I want Amazon to really reconsider. It’s the perfect place,” Sampson said.

The school district’s statement also said, “If Amazon were to revisit the proposed project in the future or if it were to be interested in exploring other potential opportunities within the Woodland Hills School District, we are open to helping that process in any capacity.”

The Woodland Hills School District serves the communities of Braddock, Braddock Hills, Chalfant, Churchill, East Pittsburgh, Edgewood, Forest Hills, North Braddock, Rankin, Swissvale, Turtle Creek and Wilkins Township.

