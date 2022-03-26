HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The latest strain of the Avian flu has found its way to Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Friday that a bald eagle found dead near Philadelphia tested positive for the highly contagious virus, also known as Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).

This is the first known case of HPAI H5N1 in the state since the disease was first discovered in the United States in late 2021, according to the commission.

Five other deceased birds from Kahle Lake on the border of Clarion and Venango Counties are being tested for the flu as well.

The virus can be deadly for multiple species of birds, including but not limited to turkey, hawks, eagles, gulls, ducks and geese.

Birds can be experiencing the virus while seeming totally healthy, but some symptoms include losing control of flight or other obvious signs of neurological dysfunction.

“While this HPAI outbreak does not appear to have significantly impacted wild bird populations, it has the potential to significantly affect the commercial poultry industry and international trade,” the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the risk of H5N1 to humans is low but that they are continuing to monitor the situation.

The game commission advises anyone to limit unnecessary contact with wildlife and practice proper hygiene with any surfaces wild birds may have touched.