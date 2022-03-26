By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
BALDWIN (KDKA) – Three people are without a home after a fire in Baldwin.READ MORE: Volunteer Groups Come Together To Clean Up Emerald View Park
Fortunately, no one was hurt in the flames, but the home along Horning Road in Baldwin sustained major damage.READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Taking Large Amount Of A Sedative
Crews on the scene said there were a lot of flames and heavy smoke when they arrived.
“We had real heavy thick, black smoke coming from the front of the building and the roofline and the side vents,” said South Baldwin Fire Department Chief Joe Cambest. “Heavy flames on the first floor exterior of the building.”MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight Cold Front To Bring Snow Showers To The Region
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.