By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered snow showers will continue through the rest of the weekend.READ MORE: Windows Blown Out, Building Charred During Overnight Fire In McKeesport
Temperatures today will hover in the mid to upper 30s with breezy winds and gusts up to 40 mph.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Overnight, temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s and black ice will be a possibility.
READ MORE: Woodland Hills School District And Parents Disappointed Amazon Isn't Coming To Churchill
This is also going to be the best time for snow to accumulate.
We’re still looking at less than 1″ for lower elevations and up to 6″ in the ridges and highlands.
Travel issues may happen. Whiteout conditions are a low but not zero possibility.
Monday will be below average in the upper 30s. Tuesday in the 40s with cloudy skies.
MORE NEWS: Sources: Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-8 Acting Principal Accused Of Pushing Student
Tuesday night will feature the chance for mixing showers, but quickly switching over into rain showers by Wednesday morning. That afternoon will be quickly warming up into the 60s. Near 70° expected with more rain showers for Thursday.