MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A building went up in flames overnight in McKeesport.
No one was living or working inside the building, and there were no injuries reported.
The fire started at the abandoned building on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Tube Street.
As of 7:30 a.m., fire crews have packed everything up and have left the scene.
Some of the windows of the building were blown out, and the interior and exterior of the building are charred from the flames.
The cold weather did not pose any problems for firefighters.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.