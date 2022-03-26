By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The Neshannock High School Girls' Basketball Team got a championship homecoming on Friday.
New Castle welcomed them home hours after winning the Class AA State Championship in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
"There are no words. We were runners up last year, the goal this year was to get there," Head Coach Luann Grybowski said. "These kids fought hard every day at practice, every game, and we reached the goal that we had in mind and it was fantastic."
The Lancers put up 62 points on Southern Columbia, which is great for their first-ever state title.