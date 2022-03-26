By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of the team’s matchup with Detroit on Sunday, the Penguins announced a roster move.READ MORE: Sullivan Provides Injury Updates On Evgeni Malkin And Casey DeSmith
The team recalled forward Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis.
The 24-year-old forward has played six games with the NHL club this year and scored in his NHL debut on January 2 against the San Jose Sharks – joining Brian Boyle, Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, and Radim Zohorona as a Penguin to score in his first NHL game.READ MORE: Rangers Rout Penguins 5-1
In 41 games with the AHL club, Bjorkqvist has scored six goals and two assists for eight points.
Head Coach Mike Sullivan said after practice on Saturday that center Evgeni Malkin, who was a late scratch on Friday night with an illness, will likely be a game-time decision tomorrow.MORE NEWS: Jake Guentzel Scores Twice, Penguins Thrash Blue Jackets 5-1
Malkin’s late scratch caused the Penguins to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen in New York, with defenseman Mark Friedman taking shifts at forward during the game.