By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The Penn Hills School District wants input from the public as they weigh the possibility of changing its mascot.

District leaders are planning to hold a town hall to discuss possibly changing the name from the Penn Hills Indians to something more respectful of indigenous Americans.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

It will take place at the Penn Hills Elementary cafeteria.