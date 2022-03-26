By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The Penn Hills School District wants input from the public as they weigh the possibility of changing its mascot.
District leaders are planning to hold a town hall to discuss possibly changing the name from the Penn Hills Indians to something more respectful of indigenous Americans.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m.
It will take place at the Penn Hills Elementary cafeteria.