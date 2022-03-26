By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The union representing faculty at the University of Pittsburgh is taking action in response to the university's change to its campus COVID-19 policies.
Pitt announced a mask optional policy earlier this week, which will take effect on Monday, March 28.
The United Steelworkers (USW) union filed an unfair practice charge to the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) on Friday, calling for the university administration to reverse the changes and bargain with them.
They allege the faculty offered a proposal but that the university made the change without any discussion.
We are waiting for a comment from the university.