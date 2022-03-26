PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Prom season is here, and the Department of Human Services is making sure every young woman has a dress that fits their style for the big night.

3,000 new and gently-worn dresses are all up for grabs this week as another year of Project Prom Gown Giveaway kicks off.

Today’s giveaway took place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Project Prom Shop in Penn Hills.

The girls shopping today said this chance to say yes to the dress is something they’ll never forget.

It’s a free shopping spree allowing high school girls the chance to look for their one-of-a-kind dress to wear to prom.

“We also have shoes. So every student leaves with a dress some shoes and a piece of jewelry,” said Shelli Luchs with the Allegheny Department of Human Services.

This allows each student the chance the get the look they really desire for their big night.

Although today’s event was entirely booked, there are still slots available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday.

You can register for an appointment here.