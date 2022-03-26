CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Today is the day to get your game on for a good cause.

Robert Morris University’s cybersecurity club, Top Secret Colonials, is hosting its annual 24 hour gaming marathon.

It got underway at 10 a.m. today at the Moon Township campus.

It’s open to everyone.

They are advising everyone to bring their own devices and games.

Proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, a charity supplying meals for Ukrainian refugees.