By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following Saturday’s practice, Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan answered the questions on everyone’s mind: the statuses of goaltender Casey DeSmith and center Evgeni Malkin.

Evgeni Malkin was announced as a late scratch on Friday night against the Rangers as he came down with an illness.

“Geno still isn’t feeling well, so he didn’t come in today,” Sullivan explained. He also went on to say that Malkin will continue to be monitored throughout the day and will likely end up as a game-time decision tomorrow when the Penguins take on the Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena.

Meanwhile, Casey DeSmith came in to relieve Tristan Jarry during Friday’s game at Madison Square Garden, but after making a save on a 2-on-1, defenseman Brian Dumoulin collided with DeSmith, causing his head to smash into the goalpost.

DeSmith then left the game and Jarry returned.

“Casey checked out fine,” Sullivan said.

He was spotted on the ice prior to practice getting work in one of the nets.

The Penguins find themselves now in a tight Metropolitan Divison race, trailing Carolina by three points and the Rangers now only a single point behind the Penguins.

On Tuesday, the Penguins and Rangers will meet once again, this time in Pittsburgh, and second place in the division could very much be at stake as both teams will take on non-playoff teams tomorrow.

Detroit comes to town for the Penguins tomorrow and the Rangers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden.

Should both teams win, Tuesday’s matchup will give the Penguins 90 points and the Rangers 89, giving Tuesday’s winner a spot in second in the Metropolitan Division.

That game will face-off at 7 p.m.