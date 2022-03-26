CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Ahead of the April 18 tax deadline, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning taxpayers to be wary about potential scams.

Scammers may pose as the IRS or a fake tax agency to try and get people’s money.

He says to never provide information to any caller claiming to be the IRS.

Scammers can spoof phone numbers, so getting a call from an IRS number doesn’t mean it is legitimate.

And he says to be careful in selecting a tax prep business online.