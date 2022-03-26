HARMONY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 2-year-old boy was rushed to Children’s Hospital after being discovered unconscious.

It’s believed the boy took a large number of pills and he is currently in critical condition.

A 2year old boy is rushed to the hospital after taking a large amount of a sedative pills. I’m also told Harmony Twp. & Ambridge police used narcan on the boy before paramedics arrived. Police got a search warrant & found deplorable conditions. No arrests have been made. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PyLPFl84ve — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) March 26, 2022

Beaver County detectives and Harmony Township Police got a search warrant around 5 p.m. and while no arrests have been made, plenty of questions surround the situation such as how did the toddler get a hold of the medication?

Police said they found deplorable conditions inside the home.

Sources say the 2-year-old took a large amount of sedative medication and was unconscious when Harmony Township Police arrived.

Narcan was used before the paramedics arrived.

A neighbor said she believes a couple lives in the home with a couple of kids and they are currently at the hospital with the boy.

Meanwhile, an employee from children and youth services arrived at the home along with the police.

However, the father disputes that the child was unconscious and that it was the boy’s medication and he got into it, saying he didn’t know how many he took and what medication it is.

He said the boy was “groggy” and “his hands and feet were cold and he wasn’t responding well.”

The boy is awake and talking at the hospital.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details