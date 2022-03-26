CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a big celebration on Saturday for a local veteran turning 100-years-old.

John Lewis is a World War II veteran who was on the beach in Normandy on D-Day.

Friends and family came together to celebrate his life and all his accomplishments.

Lewis said he has one secret to life.

“Love, it’s love,” he said as those around him agreed, saying he’s had a lot of love in his life.

They said that people from across the country came into town on Saturday to celebrate his day.