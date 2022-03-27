By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BROOKLINE (KDKA) — A major construction project is set to get underway in Brookline.
Pennsylvania American Water will start replacing 3,200 feet of aging water lines.
The upgrades will be along Berkshire Avenue from Queensboro Avenue to Chelton Avenue.
Work will happen on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The project is expected to last through the summer.