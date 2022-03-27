BUTLER (KDKA) — A man is in jail this morning, and another is in the hospital after a stabbing in Butler.
Butler Township Police accuse Kenneth Snyder Jr. of stabbing another man several times in the body and legs.READ MORE: Local World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday
This happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday on Freeport Road, according to police.READ MORE: Pitt Students Deliver Care Packages To Dialysis Patients Throughout The City
Police allege that Snyder also made threats to kill the officers on the scene.
Snyder is now facing aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges.MORE NEWS: Greensburg Church Of The Brethren Helps Feed The Hungry
The victim is expected to survive.