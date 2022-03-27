By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — March is Women's History Month, and the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania focused on celebrating girls at their annual "Empower Her" event.
On Saturday, over 100 girls got to hear from women in leadership positions across Allegheny County.
"It's not only personally but organizationally impactful for us to lead an event like this, to show girls and those who identify as girls that they can be whatever they want to be," Lisa Abel-Pal, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania said.
The girls also got to participate in fun, educational activities to help cultivate things like body positivity and personal growth.