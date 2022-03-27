By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – A car ran off the road and over a hill with four people inside this morning in McCandless.READ MORE: Junior Wrestlers From Across Pennsylvania Take Part In State Championships In Pittsburgh
Peebles District Fire Department said that two people were trapped inside the car and they were taken to the hospital.READ MORE: New UPMC Health Clinic In The Hill District To Open This Week
Their conditions are unknown.MORE NEWS: 'It Benefits People In Ukraine:' Top Secret Colonials 24-Hour Gaming Marathon Helps Raise Funds
The crash took place on Peebles Road near McIntrye Square.