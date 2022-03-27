By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wrestlers from across the state gathered in Pittsburgh on Sunday for the state championship.
It was held at the Petersen Event Center in Oakland and competing were just kids 12 and under.
"For us to be able to have this event and bring kids from all over the state in here, it gets them on their path to youth wrestling, high school wrestling, and then collegiate wrestling, so it's important, and this is where they start," said Steve Hoover, the Chairman of Pa. Junior Wrestling.
This year was the 58th year for the event.